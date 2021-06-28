Rangers Hold Football Tournament In Karachi To Offer Hope For Future

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) has organized a football tournament at Muhammadan Football Ground Punjab Colony to promote healthy activities and sports among the youth of Karachi.

In which 32 teams from all over the city have participated.

According to the details, a large number of dignitaries from different walks of life and fans attended the match while the final match was played between the teams of Azam Sports Club and Usamah Sports Club.

After a thrilling contest, the winning team Azam Sports Club has won by one goal.

A Rangers Sindh spokesman said that the football ground had long taken the shape of a rubbish bin. It was restored in February 2021 and handed over to the sports community.

DG Rangers Sindh also said that it is our responsibility to play our role for the betterment of the city, especially by organizing events that provide a healthy environment to the youth.

DG Rangers thanked the participants as well as the guests for the successful organization of the event and expressed their commitment to revive grassroots sports, cultural and economic life in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention that Shahid Afridi, Moin Khan, Javed Sheikh, DIG South and Secretary Sports Sindh were the guests of honour for the final match of the tournament.