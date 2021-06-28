Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rangers Hold Football Tournament In Karachi To Offer Hope For Future

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 11:41 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Rangers Hold Football Tournament In Karachi To Offer Hope For Future

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) has organized a football tournament at Muhammadan Football Ground Punjab Colony to promote healthy activities and sports among the youth of Karachi.

In which 32 teams from all over the city have participated.

According to the details, a large number of dignitaries from different walks of life and fans attended the match while the final match was played between the teams of Azam Sports Club and Usamah Sports Club.

After a thrilling contest, the winning team Azam Sports Club has won by one goal.

A Rangers Sindh spokesman said that the football ground had long taken the shape of a rubbish bin. It was restored in February 2021 and handed over to the sports community.

DG Rangers Sindh also said that it is our responsibility to play our role for the betterment of the city, especially by organizing events that provide a healthy environment to the youth.

DG Rangers thanked the participants as well as the guests for the successful organization of the event and expressed their commitment to revive grassroots sports, cultural and economic life in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention that Shahid Afridi, Moin Khan, Javed Sheikh, DIG South and Secretary Sports Sindh were the guests of honour for the final match of the tournament.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
12 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
14 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
16 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
45 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...
45 mins ago
Rockefeller Foundation and IKEA Foundation to launch $1 billion clean energy fund: UN

UNITED NATIONS: The Rockefeller Foundation and the IKEA Foundation have proclaimed to...
NCOC
1 hour ago
NCOC: Partial Resumption Of Indoor Dining allowed for vaccinated individuals only

In a statement on Monday, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC)...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
12 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
14 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
16 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
45 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...