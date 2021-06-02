Rawalpindi Police Saves Life Of Suicidal Teen With Help Of Twitter User

Many of the social media users in Pakistan were under stress last night because they were all trying to help a 15-year-old from thinking of ending his life. The 15-year-old’s tweets made it seem like he was ready to commit suicide.

Throughout the night, on social media, someone was explaining to this young man about the importance of life, while someone was teaching him to love himself. Many people were offering him their friendship and many people were urging him to face the situation head-on.

The young man wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night that he would take his own life on June 2 (today) for which he wrote many reasons. The series of tweets by the youth soon came to the notice of social media users and the matter immediately came to the notice of the local Rawalpindi police. Immediate help from police and social media users prevented the young man from doing so.

The police sought the help of social media users to find the young man.

The user not only gave the home address of the youth to the police but many even reached there to stop him from committing suicide.

Humbled and safe 🙌

I've returned home

Just did my duty as a person who's been through it the love is unreal thankyou sm i'll be meeting zohaib in a few days to make sure he's doing alright in sha allah everything will be fine and this king will rise back up — ffs Abdul Rehman (@Abdul_Rehman546) June 1, 2021

A Rawalpindi police spokesman said that after the thread surfaced on social media, police teams went in search of the boy in two different areas and he was soon found.

He said police had conducted initial counselling of the child in which he attributed the intention to his condition. Police are counselling both the child and his parents because the child’s parents are in a state of shock. Relevant police officials are trying to determine the cause of the child’s mental state. He will also be provided medical assistance if needed.

Alhamdolillah; Rawalpindi Police has found Zohaib, he's fine & safe. We'd like to thank you all who tagged us, Dm'd us and provided us some bits of information to begin with our tireless effort in this regard to finding him. @Amnaapi @AhsanPSP @FaakhirRizvi @MashwaniAzhar pic.twitter.com/gwmF7rxy0X — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) June 1, 2021

According to psychologists, young people’s lack of ability to cope with stress and intolerance to stress can lead to serious thoughts of this nature.

If parents or friends notice any abnormal changes in such symptoms or personality, talk to them and consult a mental health professional.