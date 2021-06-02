Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rawalpindi Police Saves Life Of Suicidal Teen With Help Of Twitter User

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 03:28 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Rawalpindi Police Saves Life Of Suicidal Teen With Help Of Twitter User

Many of the social media users in Pakistan were under stress last night because they were all trying to help a 15-year-old from thinking of ending his life. The 15-year-old’s tweets made it seem like he was ready to commit suicide.

Throughout the night, on social media, someone was explaining to this young man about the importance of life, while someone was teaching him to love himself. Many people were offering him their friendship and many people were urging him to face the situation head-on.

The young man wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night that he would take his own life on June 2 (today) for which he wrote many reasons. The series of tweets by the youth soon came to the notice of social media users and the matter immediately came to the notice of the local Rawalpindi police. Immediate help from police and social media users prevented the young man from doing so.

The police sought the help of social media users to find the young man.

The user not only gave the home address of the youth to the police but many even reached there to stop him from committing suicide.

A Rawalpindi police spokesman said that after the thread surfaced on social media, police teams went in search of the boy in two different areas and he was soon found.

He said police had conducted initial counselling of the child in which he attributed the intention to his condition. Police are counselling both the child and his parents because the child’s parents are in a state of shock. Relevant police officials are trying to determine the cause of the child’s mental state. He will also be provided medical assistance if needed.

According to psychologists, young people’s lack of ability to cope with stress and intolerance to stress can lead to serious thoughts of this nature.

If parents or friends notice any abnormal changes in such symptoms or personality, talk to them and consult a mental health professional.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Vaccines and Blood Clots
3 hours ago
Over two billion coronavirus vaccines administered across the globe

Global coronavirus vaccine vaccinations have exceeded two billion, according to official sources...
Horoscope Today
3 hours ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 3rd June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Arshad Malik PIA CEO
7 hours ago
“Air Safari Service Will Boost Tourism In The Country”: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik has said that we have...
Daren Sammy own fragrance
8 hours ago
Fan Favourite Daren Sammy Gets His Very Own Fragrance

Fan favourite Daren Sammy has collaborated with a brand to get his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...