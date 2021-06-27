Double Click 728 x 90
Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 12:25 pm
Roshan Digital Account Sets New Milestone, PM Announces Good News

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced another achievement and new milestones by the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative.

He took to Twitter and shared “good news” from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), saying that inflows through RDAs and its accounts and deposits had broken records.

The Premier wrote, “Good news from SBP Roshan Digital Account achieves more milestones. Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn.”

The Prime Minister said that accounts and deposits at the RDA had also set new records since the “$1bn event two months ago”.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his gratitude towards overseas Pakistanis as the funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn. 

PM Khan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to thank all the overseas Pakistani for their overwhelming response.

Alhamdulillah, funds received through #RoshanDigitalAccount have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP & banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period. #1billionRDA”, wrote PM Khan.

Roshan Digital Account:

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country launched the Roshan Digital Account project under which Pakistani diaspora could be able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers would be able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Under the initiative, the Pakistanis living abroad would be able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

