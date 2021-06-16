SAPM Dr Faisal Briefs Regarding Vaccine Shortage In Country

Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health, said that there is a shortage of vaccines in some centres of the country but we are ensuring the additional supply of vaccines.

During a media briefing in Islamabad, Dr Faisal Sultan said, “Twelve million people in the country have received two doses of the vaccine and there are still about two million doses of the vaccine in the country.”

“There are more than 2,000 vaccination centres in the country and the number of visitors to each centre varies, so there may be a shortage of vaccines in some centres and certainly in some busy centres,” he said.

“In this situation, we are in touch with all the provincial and local authorities and they are making every effort to ensure that if there is a shortage of vaccine in one centre, it can be met in another,” he said.

Dr Faisal Sultan said, “There is a shortage of vaccines all over the world at the moment and there has been a slight delay in many places. We are ensuring the additional supply of vaccines and as soon as we get additional vaccines, Significant improvements will be made later, so the public should cooperate with the local administration and vaccination staff and follow their instructions.

He reiterated that this is a temporary vacuum that will be filled, vaccinations will continue and will improve significantly with additional shipments after June.

“The suggestion of a 3 to 4-week interval between two doses of the vaccine is absolutely correct, but there is no harm in taking longer doses of the second dose of the vaccine and people should take an additional 6 or 7 weeks of the second dose,” he said It can be applied even after time and the effect of the first dose will not be lost.

The Special Assistant appealed to the public to regularly implement the Coronavirus Standard Procedure (SOPs) despite the availability of the vaccine and its application.

Vaccine shortage

It should be noted that since yesterday, there has been a shortage of corona vaccines in a few centres in different cities of the country including Karachi and Lahore.

According to the report, there was a severe shortage of vaccines in the Expo Center Karachi on Tuesday morning and many people were sent away without being vaccinated.

Sources said that other centres were also affected by the shortage of vaccines at the Expo Center and their stocks were shifted to Mega Vaccination Centers.

He said that the shortage of vaccines continued for some time due to which some centres on the outskirts of the city were closed.

Similarly, due to a shortage of vaccines in Lahore, the authorities were forced to close two vaccination centres, while a few other centres in the province may also face closure.

Aware of the situation, the official said that there were reports that there was only one day’s stock of corona vaccines in Punjab.

He said that due to a shortage of vaccines, the health authorities had closed down the Lahore Press Club and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant (PKLI) centres, while a few other centres in the city were in a state of uncertainty.