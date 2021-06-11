Security Forces Conducts IBO In Balochistan, 2 Terrorists Killed

Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) in Hulmerg, Dist Kharan. 2 terrorists involved in various acts of violence/terrorism against innocent civilians as well as the security forces, were killed and a significant quantity of arms/ammunition recovered.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the exchange of fire, one brave soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan, Sepoy Fida ur Rehman, resident of Mastuj / Chitral embraced shahadat.

Security forces are fully committed to defend the motherland against the nefarious designs of such inimical elements and shall protect the hard-earned peace and stability in Balochistan, even at any cost.