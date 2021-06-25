Shafqat Mehmood Pokes Fun At Hamza For Denying Knowledge Of Deposits

Federal Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood has scoffed at Hamza Shehbaz for denying knowledge of billion of rupees deposits in his account.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “Father and Son, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza, both say they don’t know who deposited billions of rupees in their bank accounts. What a wonderful world. Money pours in and they don’t even know.”

“Peons and Clarks of Shahbaz Sharif are no less lucky or given their salary, even more lucky. Their bank accounts also get filled up with billions of Rupees. Everything and everyone this modern-day Midas Shahbaz touches turns into gold,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has questioned PML-N leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case.

A five-member FIA team interrogated Hamza Shahbaz for an hour.

It may be recalled that Hamza Shahbaz has been granted bail by the Lahore Sessions Court till July 10.

Hamza Shahbaz was questioned in the FIA ​​office about money laundering of Rs 25 billion.

Hamza Shahbaz said in his reply that he was a member of the National Assembly from 2008 to 2018, however, he expressed ignorance of the FATF laws, Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 and Anti-Corruption Act 1947.

Hamza Shahbaz also showed ignorance about who was depositing money in his personal bank accounts.

Hamza Shahbaz said that he had never met engineers, consultants and contractors involved in public projects in Lahore adding that he did not know why the employees of Sulaiman Shehbaz and Ramzan Sugar Mills fled abroad.

Hamza Shahbaz told the investigation team that he had been the chief executive of Ramzan Sugar Mills but was not responsible for who deposited Rs 25 billion in the accounts of peons and clerks. If she has come, she is not responsible for it either.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the director of Ramzan Sugar Mills and his family have no secret assets abroad, his legal team will answer the allegations in court.