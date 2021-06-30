Shah Mehmood, Bilawal Trade Barbs In National Assembly

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari argued in the National Assembly session.

Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday said that if Imran Khan would not speak in the National Assembly then Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif would not be allowed to speak, either.

“172 members of the nation have voted and expressed confidence in the budget,” he said, referring to criticism of opposition leaders’ on budget.

“This is a house of elected representatives, and the majority of them supported the budget.”

Criticizing the absence of opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif while passing the budget yesterday, he said, “What was the parliamentary tradition that the Leader of the Opposition was not present in the most important finance bill.”

During the Foreign Minister’s speech, there was a bitter exchange between the PPP and PTI members, to which Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “We have listened to speeches patiently in the National Assembly including Bilawal Bhutto’s.

He said that the opposition started spoiling the atmosphere of the House. If they had allowed Imran Khan to speak and not interrupted him, it would not have happened.

On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in response to Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s speech, sharply criticized him and asked the Prime Minister to ask the ISI to tap Shah Mehmood’s phone because when he was the Foreign Minister in our time, he used to campaign to make him the Prime Minister instead of Yousuf Raza Gilani, that is why he was fired.