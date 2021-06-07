Shehbaz Sharif Accuses Government Of Manipulating Revenue figures

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has criticized the government for allegedly manipulating data to show economic performance.

According to the details, Shehbaz Sharif said that the objection raised by the Accountant General of Pakistan to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for Rs1.4 billion has opened the floodgates of official economic data.

He said this in the context of a report which said that the FBR did not separate the amount of tax refund from revenue, which led the authority responsible for reporting transfers to the federal government to object.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Accountant General of Pakistan was demanding that the government disclose the tax refund payments as a loss of revenue.

The PML-N president said that the revelation that the PTI government had made financial adjustments of Rs 1 trillion in the same manner last year also showed that the ruling party was constantly manipulating the figures.

He said that the government was deceiving the people by using the tactics of using grants to increase tax revenue.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the government was doing the same with the national treasury and revenue as it did with the wheat and sugar production figures.

At the same time, he warned that if policies and plans were planned on the basis of “manipulative” data, crisis after crisis could ensue.

The Leader of the Opposition also warned that apparently giving less than the volume of federal tax collection to the provinces could lead to distrust and controversy between the federation and the federal units, which is not a good thing.

Shehbaz Sharif asked, “Does the government want to turn the federation and the federal units against each other?”

Expressing surprise, he said that on the one hand, the government has failed to meet the tax revenue target and on the other hand, it is pushing ahead with controversial figures.