Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shehbaz Sharif Lambasts PTI Govt. In His Post-Budget Speech After Tumult in NA

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 04:07 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Shehbaz Sharif post-budget speech

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, in his post-budget speech, on Thursday severely backlashed the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government “fake budgets”.

During his speech, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI government had resulted in job losses for five million people.

Sharif has delivered his speech three days after the National Assembly session which was full of chaos with Govt and Opposition was under fire while accusing each other with continuous jeering.

He said, “In the last three years, many taxes were imposed by the PTI government because of which the poor man’s meals have been halved.”

“Hunger and hopelessness had been created in the country because of previous budgets,” Sharif said.

He further added that the Budget 2021-2022 would further boost inflation and the poor would suffer more.

“Twenty million people have fallen below the poverty line in these three years. Income has been reduced by 20 per cent. People are asking where are the 10.5m jobs [promised by the PTI]. As a result of these fake budgets, 5m people have lost their jobs.”

The PML-N leader further lambasting the Imran Khan-led government said, “They say we will create Naya Pakistan. It is obvious that the old Pakistan was better when the country was somehow made to progress.”

“You had pushed us against the wall even when we tried to help you during the stressful times of coronavirus,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further pointed out that there was a “lack of trust” among provinces and between the provinces and the federal government, claiming that “such differences have never been seen before.”

“If only Punjab progresses and the rest of Pakistan does not, then it is not progress,” he emphasized.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight issues
22 mins ago
Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight problems as adults

According to researchers, young children who eat ultra-processed foods may struggle with...
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?
35 mins ago
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?

Researchers discovered that numerous drug classes provided good evidence of relieving the...
metabolism increase by these foods
46 mins ago
Top 5 foods you can eat on daily basis to boost metabolism

Metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories and sheds...
Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant
49 mins ago
Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant

According to studies, the most commonly reported symptoms associated with Covid infection...
Hinopak Motors
56 mins ago
Hinopak Motors posts Rs288.29 million loss

KARACHI: Hinopak Motors Limited (HINO) reported a net loss of Rs288.294 million...
Pervez Khattak Says the Oppostion and Government Reached an Agreement
1 hour ago
Pervez Khattak Says the Opposition and Government Reached an Agreement

Pervez Khattak, Defense Minister of Pakistan, announced that the government and Opposition...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight issues
22 mins ago
Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight problems as adults

According to researchers, young children who eat ultra-processed foods may struggle with...
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?
35 mins ago
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?

Researchers discovered that numerous drug classes provided good evidence of relieving the...
metabolism increase by these foods
46 mins ago
Top 5 foods you can eat on daily basis to boost metabolism

Metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories and sheds...
Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant
49 mins ago
Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant

According to studies, the most commonly reported symptoms associated with Covid infection...