Shehbaz Sharif Lambasts PTI Govt. In His Post-Budget Speech After Tumult in NA

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, in his post-budget speech, on Thursday severely backlashed the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government “fake budgets”.

During his speech, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI government had resulted in job losses for five million people.

Sharif has delivered his speech three days after the National Assembly session which was full of chaos with Govt and Opposition was under fire while accusing each other with continuous jeering.

He said, “In the last three years, many taxes were imposed by the PTI government because of which the poor man’s meals have been halved.”

“Hunger and hopelessness had been created in the country because of previous budgets,” Sharif said.

He further added that the Budget 2021-2022 would further boost inflation and the poor would suffer more.

“Twenty million people have fallen below the poverty line in these three years. Income has been reduced by 20 per cent. People are asking where are the 10.5m jobs [promised by the PTI]. As a result of these fake budgets, 5m people have lost their jobs.”

The PML-N leader further lambasting the Imran Khan-led government said, “They say we will create Naya Pakistan. It is obvious that the old Pakistan was better when the country was somehow made to progress.”

“You had pushed us against the wall even when we tried to help you during the stressful times of coronavirus,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further pointed out that there was a “lack of trust” among provinces and between the provinces and the federal government, claiming that “such differences have never been seen before.”

“If only Punjab progresses and the rest of Pakistan does not, then it is not progress,” he emphasized.