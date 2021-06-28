Shehbaz Sharif Wants Mughal Dynasty of Sharif Family In Pakistan: Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Babar Awan has said that after the court verdict against PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, he has reached a dead end.

During a press conference with Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib in Islamabad, he said that after the final verdict of the court, Nawaz Sharif has no choice but to present himself before the court.

Commenting on the verdict, Babar Awan said, “The court has said that we can apply for reopening of the case and at the same time stipulates that the decision on this application will be in accordance with the law.”

The parliamentary affairs adviser clarified that twice in the last two weeks, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif refused to accept the supremacy of parliament.

He said that the opposition should believe in the supremacy of the constitution as they were showing by their actions that they were playing with the constitution.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfil his promise and share power with overseas Pakistanis and on the other hand the opposition had given a fraud plan to overseas Pakistanis.

Referring to the apex court, Babar Awan said that overseas Pakistanis already have the right to vote in the law while the opposition leader’s proposal against the court’s decision was in fact an insolent act.

He said that Articles 106, 19, 17-2 of the Constitution assign the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis but Shahbaz Sharif wanted to deprive them of the right to vote.

Replying to a question, Babar Awan said that after the electoral reforms, the government would focus on judicial reforms which are at the top of its agenda and advised the opposition to sit together on this issue.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Shehbaz Sharif wants the Mughal dynasty of the Sharif Family In Pakistan.

Farrukh Habib has said in his statement that Shehbaz Sharif had become the guarantor of his brother and now Shahbaz Sharif is fleeing the country from a narrow alley. What is the moral status of Shahbaz Sharif after the court decision? he asked.

He said that Maryam Safdar has no property in London or Pakistan but she submitted fake trust deeds of Calibri font in court.

He has said that Nelson Mandela cannot be a person who disobeys court orders. If Nawaz Sharif is chilling in the cold winds of London he should come back to the country.

He said that there was no moral justification in Shehbaz Sharif to be the Leader of the Opposition, adding that the struggle of the entire family was for stealing and looting.

Farrukh Habib further said that Shehbaz Sharif had to bring back his brother.