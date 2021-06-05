Shehroz Kashif, who became the first young mountaineer to conquer the world’s highest Mount Everest, has been appointed by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) as the Youth Ambassador.

A ceremony in this regard will be held at SBP E-Library Nishtar Park Sports Complex on June 7 (Monday). Shehroze Kashif will also be awarded a cash prize on this occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement said that the whole nation is proud of talented youth like Shehroze.

“Our youngsters must take inspiration from Shehroze, who achieved great distinction at such a young age,” he added.

Note that at the age of just 19 years, Shehroz Kashif becomes the youngest Pakistani to summit Mt. Everest.

He reached the height of 8,848 meters to achieve the summit and set a world record of the youngest Pakistani to do so.

Note that the world’s highest mountain range, Mount Everest is 0.86m higher than had been previously officially calculated, Nepal and China had jointly announced.

Until then the countries had differed over whether to add the snow cap on top. The new height of Mount Everest is 8,848.86m.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi had commended Kashif over his remarkable achievement.

The tweet by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “Congratulations to 19-year old Shehroz Kashif on being the youngest Pakistani to climb #MountEverest the highest mountain in the world.”

Moreover, the President has praised the young climber for his achievement and also wished him good luck in the future.

“Congratulations @Shehrozekashif2 for becoming the youngest Pakistani to scale Mt Everest. We are proud of you. I remember your passionate intention to do so when you visited me in Presidency in Feb. I wish you good luck in the future, now that you have Mt Everest in the bag,” the tweet read.