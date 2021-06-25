Double Click 728 x 90
Shehryar Afridi Briefs PM Imran On Performance Of Kashmir Committee

Aizbah Khan

25th Jun, 2021. 11:21 am
Shehryar Afridi Briefs PM Imran On Performance Of Kashmir Committee

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the media wing of the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehryar Afridi briefed the Prime Minister on the performance of the Kashmir Committee.

Apart from this, progress on ongoing development projects in Kohat and their positive impact on the life of the common man was also discussed.

Note that yesterday, India’s prime minister held a vital meeting with politicians from occupied Kashmir for the first time since New Delhi exposed the region’s semi-autonomy and jailed many Kashmiri’s in the crackdown.

Whereas no major decision was announced after the meeting and many Kashmiri leaders said they recapped their demand that New Delhi should reverse its 2019 changes.

In a tweet, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the meeting an “important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive” Kashmir.

“Our democracy’s biggest strength is the ability to sit across a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, especially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled,” he said.

“Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K’s development trajectory,” The Indian prime minister tweeted.

