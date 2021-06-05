Sheikh Rashid Inaugurates Passport Office North Waziristan

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inaugurated the first passport office in Miranshah, administrative headquarters of North Waziristan.

On his arrival in Miranshah, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid was briefed on the problems in the area.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also promised to provide two NADRA mobile vans for the area.

The Home Minister said that passport offices would be set up in other areas including Angoor Adda, locals would be recruited on merit in passport and NADRA offices, women should also be trained and recruited in NADRA offices.