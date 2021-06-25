Sindh Assembly Approves Budget 2021 Amidst Ruckus By The Opposition

Sindh Assembly has on Friday approved the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, amid protests from the opposition benches.

The house met with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair. The opposition members were asked for speeches by the speaker, but they denied and started raising chaotic slogans in the house.

The opposition parties’ lawmakers surrounded the speaker’s stage and pasted banners with various slogans.

However, Speaker Durrani suspended all the speeches due to the behaviour of opposition parties and gave the floor to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

After the concluding speech of the chief minister, the Sindh assembly approved the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 during the hue and cry of the opposition.

Later, the house was adjourned till Monday, June 28.

Sindh budget 2021-22

On June 15, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presented a budget worth more than Rs 14 trillion for the next financial year 21-2022.

During his budget speech in the House, the Chief Minister said that building our achievements is a continuation of our policies.

“We have worked out a detailed strategy for the expansion of the health sector,” he said.

Sindh CM revealed the following plans for the next financial year:

In particular, Rs 24.72 billion has been allocated for dealing with the pandemic.

964 posts of different levels will be created in the health sector.

18.32 billion has been proposed for the procurement of medicines.

Rs 2 billion has been earmarked for the purchase of PCR and PPE kits, with a total estimate of Rs 20.822 billion.

Oxygen Generation / Medical Gas Plant will be installed and supplied in major hospitals of Sindh.

Sindh Institute of Child Health Korangi No. 5 will be established.

Accident Emergency Centers will be set up, there are two schemes of Accident Emergency Centers, one will be built at Bola Khan Interchange Motorway and the other at Hawks Bay Karachi.

A state-of-the-art mother and child health care centre will be set up at a total cost of Rs 4.789 billion. The child health care centre will be set up under a JICA grant.

The budget session commenced in the Sindh Assembly. As soon as the session started, the opposition members started protesting and hung placards on the seats.

When Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah started presenting the budget for the financial year 2-2022, the opposition started hue and cry, whistles started blowing in the assembly hall and slogans were chanted.

Due to the noise of the opposition, the assembly hall began to look like a fish market and no sound could be heard.

Presenting the Sindh budget, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah put headphones on his ears to avoid the noise and continued the budget speech despite the noise.

The Speaker of the Sindh Assembly expressed his indignation over the attitude of the opposition.

Budget 2021-22: Sindh To Allocate Rs 3bn For Public Transport In Karachi

Sindh government has decided to assign more than Rs3 billion for the obtaining of new buses in Karachi in the provincial budget 2021-22.

The provincial government has decided to launch 10 new mega projects for Karachi in the upcoming budget. Around 24 billion rupees distribution is proposed for the schemes, stated sources.

The budget plan would have water supply and street development projects for the port city.

In the provincial budget plan, allotments have been made for the plans in Lyari, Malir, Baldia Town, Keamari, and the District Central.

The spending proposition remembered 20% addition in pensions of the public authority representatives, while 20% expansion in benefits is likewise expected in the new Sindh financial plan.

The salaries are also expected to be upgraded by the compensation sizes of the workers.