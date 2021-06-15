Sindh CM Presenting Budget Amidst Opposition’s Hue And Cry

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is presenting a budget worth more than Rs 14 trillion for the next financial year 21-2022.

During his budget speech in the House, the Chief Minister said that building our achievements is a continuation of our policies.

“We have worked out a detailed strategy for the expansion of the health sector,” he said.

Sindh CM revealed the following plans for the next financial year,

In particular, Rs 24.72 billion has been allocated for dealing with the pandemic.

964 posts of different levels will be created in the health sector.

18.32 billion has been proposed for the procurement of medicines.

Rs 2 billion has been earmarked for the purchase of PCR and PPE kits, with a total estimate of Rs 20.822 billion.

Oxygen Generation / Medical Gas Plant will be installed and supplied in major hospitals of Sindh.

Sindh Institute of Child Health Korangi No. 5 will be established.

Accident Emergency Centers will be set up, there are two schemes of Accident Emergency Centers, one will be built at Bola Khan Interchange Motorway and the other at Hawks Bay Karachi.

A state-of-the-art mother and child health care centre will be set up at a total cost of Rs 4.789 billion. The child health care centre will be set up under a JICA grant.

The budget session commenced in the Sindh Assembly. As soon as the session started, the opposition members started protesting and hung placards on the seats.

When Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah started presenting the budget for the financial year 2-2022, the opposition started hue and cry, whistles started blowing in the assembly hall and slogans were chanted.

Due to the noise of the opposition, the assembly hall began to look like a fish market and no sound could be heard.

Presenting the Sindh budget, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah put headphones on his ears to avoid the noise and continued the budget speech despite the noise.

The Speaker of the Sindh Assembly expressed his indignation over the attitude of the opposition.

