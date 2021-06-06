Sindh CM Urges People To Vaccinate And Compliance With SOPs

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that in view of the situation arising out of coronavirus in the province, we are included in the red list because not many people have been vaccinated so far.

Addressing a private function in Karachi, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that everyone should administer vaccine which will help in the resumption of business activities.

“I have taken both doses of vaccination but still wear a mask,” he said, citing his example.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that even after vaccination, SOPs related to coronavirus must be implemented.

He asked the concerned authorities to become government ambassadors and reach out to the people so that more people could be vaccinated.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that we are aware of the plight of the citizens and I apologize for it.

He reiterated his call for vaccination as soon as possible so that normalcy could be restored.

In response to a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that if the school is to be opened, it is necessary for all teachers to be vaccinated.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the salaries of government employees who would not be vaccinated would be withheld while 75 per cent of the police personnel had been vaccinated.

Addressing the people of Karachi, he asked them to help the provincial government to move towards maximum restoration.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 13,536 tests were conducted in Sindh yesterday out of which 722 people reported positive.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 23,682 patients of Coronavirus are currently undergoing treatment in the province.

He further said that the condition of 859 patients in Sindh is critical while 81 are on ventilators.

In Sindh, 22,741 patients are being treated at homes, 25 isolation centres and 916 hospitals.