Sindh Eases Restrictions, Out Door Dinning Allowed

The Sindh government has eased the coronavirus restrictions and given permission to open business centres from Monday to 8 pm.

According to details, a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Chief Minister Sindh has said that outdoor dining will be allowed to open till 12 o’clock at night. It will be necessary to keep social distancing on outdoor dining.

He said that after 2 weeks, outdoor wedding halls, beach and beauty parlours would also be allowed to open under SOPs.

On the other hand, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Murtaza Wahahas also Tweeted and announced that shops and Salons have been allowed to remain open till 8 while restaurants can remain open till midnight.

“These relaxations have been allowed subject to following all SOPs.All such businesses will also get their staff vaccinated immediately & after 14 days random checks will take place,” he added.

In another Tweet the advisor wrote, “for restaurants only dine out facility has been allowed & dine-in facility will still be prohibited. Everyone is requested to follow SOPs, wear masks & get vaccinated to counter the spread of COVID19.”

Earlier, Saeed Ghani, Sindh Education Minister on Sunday said that Sindh Corona Task Force has decided to reopen educational institutions of Sindh for class 9th and above from 7th June(tomorrow) with strict SOPs.

He took to Twitter and announced the development and also directed that all staff must be getting vaccinated.