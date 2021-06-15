Sindh Issued New Order Regarding Coronavirus SOPs

Karachi: Sindh Home Department has issued a new order for Coronavirus SOPs.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the business will be closed only one day a week across the province and only on Sundays.

According to the notification, 100 per cent of staffing has been allowed in government and private offices, however, corona vaccination has been made mandatory for all employees coming to the offices.

The notification further said that 70 per cent of seats in public transport will be allowed to be seated while inter-provincial transport has been notified to lift the two-day closure ban.

On the other hand, the first to fifth classes are also being considered for opening from June 21, but the decision will be made keeping in view the coronavirus cases.

Note that, 59 more deaths have succumbed to the COVID-19 in the country, while less than 1,000 cases of the virus have been reported after four months.

According to the coronavirus statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 35039 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 838 people tested positive for the coronavirus while 59 deaths have reported.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours was 2.39%.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 21,782 and the total number of cases has reached 943,027 while 880,316 people have recovered from the virus so far.