Sindh: Mad dog Bites 17 Children In Jamshoro

A mad dog bit and injured 17 children in a village in Jamshoro Sindh.

According to sources, the affected children were between the age of 5 and 8, have been shifted to the hospital.

The hospital administration says the children have been vaccinated.

Dozens of people are being bitten daily across Sindh which has broken all previous records, more than 235,000 incidents of dog bites were reported in Sindh last year.

According to the data collected, 25 people were killed due to a dog bite in Sindh last year at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, 12 people were diagnosed with rabies and died during treatment.

According to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center’s administration, the first case of rabies has been reported this year. Ramz Ali, 34, a resident of Khairpur, was diagnosed with rabies.

The victim was brought to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors say the victim was bitten by a dog three months ago. He was bitten and fell victim to rabies due to the non-completion of the anti-rabies injection course.

In 2019, 186,000 people in Sindh were affected by dog ​​bites and the number is increasing every year. Effective measures have not yet been taken to curb the menace, in Karachi last year More than 24,000 cases were reported and more than 3,000 cases have been reported this year so far.

Last year, 8,467 cases of dog bites were reported in Jinnah Hospital while 7,887 cases were reported in Civil Hospital, 6,000 cases in Indus Hospital and 1,000 cases. 614 cases were reported at the Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Center and more than 600 cases were reported at District Hospitals and Health Centers in Karachi.

Last year, the Sindh government allocated more than Rs 1 billion to curb the stray dog ​​population. However, when the first case of coronavirus was reported in February last year, the government’s focus was shifted on preventing the cases of coronavirus.

The cases of coronavirus have been brought under control in Sindh to some extent.

According to the details received from the Sindh Health Department, more than 15,000 cases are being reported in the Teaching Hospital and District Health Facility Center every month.