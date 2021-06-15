Sindh: Murad Ali Shah To Present Budget Of Over Rs14 Trillion Today

Sindh’s budget of over Rs 14 trillion for the next financial year 2021-22 will be presented today.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will present the budget in the Sindh Assembly as Finance Minister.

According to the details, the total volume of Sindh’s budget will be more than Rs 14 trillion and no new tax is likely to be imposed in the budget.

In the budget for the next financial year, it is proposed to set aside Rs 105 billion for law and order, Rs 172 billion for health, Rs 215 billion for school education and Rs 25 billion for college education.

Sources said that a proposal to allocate Rs 14 billion for transport and Rs 75 billion for the Local Government Department is under consideration in the budget while the total budget of the Irrigation Department can be allocated Rs 53 billion.

The budget session of the Sindh Assembly has been called for the budget at 3 pm.

Budget 2021-22: Sindh To Unveil 10 Mega Schemes For Karachi

Budget 2021-22: Sindh To Allocate Rs 3bn For Public Transport In Karachi

