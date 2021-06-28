Sindh to reopen shrines from today

Sindh government has notified to reopen shrines from today (Monday) under strict Standard Operating Procedures as Covid cases continue to decline in the province.

Sindh Auqaf Department notified reopening of shrines in the province that were closed owing to an upsurge in coronavirus cases amid the third wave of the pandemic.

The notification advised devotees to follow SOPs including instructions to perform ablution at home, wearing masks and maintaining social distance along with the use of hand sanitizers.

Children and elderly citizens, however, are still barred from visiting shrines. Moreover, no meals will be served at the shrines.

Sindh government has also decided to reopen indoor gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks across the province.

As many as 368 deaths related to coronavirus were reported in the past 30 days.

A total of 521 positive cases were reported in the province in the past 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases to 336,076 in Sindh.