Some Forces Want To Vitiate Pakistan, FM Responds To FATF Decision

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that after the implementation of 26 out of 27 points of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan, there is no justification for keeping Pakistan on the grey list.

Referring to the FATF’s decision to keep Pakistan on the ‘grey list’, the Foreign Minister said that it was necessary to determine whether the FATF was a technical forum or a political one adding that it is also important to note that this forum is not being used for political purposes.

“As far as the technical aspects are concerned, we have been given 27 points and FATF itself is acknowledging that we have fully implemented 26 out of 27 points,” he said.

He said that much progress has been made on the 27th point and intends to do more.

“Some forces want to vitiate Pakistan adding that the government’s intention is to curb the financing of terrorism and money laundering,” he said.

The Foreign Minister clarified that Pakistan will continue to do what is in the interest of Pakistan.

It may be recalled that the Financial Action Task Force had announced yesterday that Pakistan’s name would remain on the ‘grey list’, however, it has improved on 26 out of 27 points.

It may be recalled that FATF President Marcus Pleyer had said in a press conference that Pakistan has implemented 26 out of 27 points of the action plan for 2018 but a new action plan consisting of 6 steps remains to be implemented.

He said that Pakistan would be removed from the list but it would have to implement all the points of the new action plan and the remaining point of the first action plan.

Pakistan Poised To Complete Remaining One FATF Condition By October

Pakistan is poised to complete the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) new action plan on money laundering before the next plenary meeting of the body in October 2021.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the FATF decision, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said, “The importance of FATF has increased significantly in the current situation. [And] FATF wants better monitoring of money laundering.”

Pakistan has implemented the most difficult FATF action plan and its efforts are being acknowledged by the member countries of the Financial Action Task Force, he said.

“FATF acknowledged that Pakistan implemented 26 of the 27 points and the one point left will be completed, as well. There is no threat of blacklisting; Pakistan will not be blacklisted, it will be whitelisted,” the minister added.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Paris after the plenary meeting, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said that Pakistan remains under “increased monitoring”.

“The Pakistani government has made substantial progress in making its counter-terrorist financing systems stronger and more effective. It has largely addressed 26 of the 27 items on the action plan it first committed to in June 2018,” he said.

Dr Pleyer said that the plan focused on terrorist financing issues, adding that the one key action item still needs to be completed which concerns the investigation and prosecution of senior leaders and commanders of the UN-designated terror groups.