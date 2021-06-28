Double Click 728 x 90
Speaker NA To Convene Parliamentary Meeting: Military Bigwigs Likely To Attend

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 01:02 pm
Speaker NA To Convene Parliamentary Meeting: Military Bigwigs Likely To Attend

The Speaker of the National Assembly will convene an important meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security to review the security situation in the country, which is likely to be attended by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI.

According to details, the Speaker National Assembly has called a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on July 1, at 3 pm in Committee Room No. 2 of the Parliament House, in which Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI are expected to participate.

The meeting will include the discussion on the ongoing situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan, including issues related to national security, while the US demand for air bases and regional issues will also be reviewed in detail.

Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and all parliamentary leaders have been invited to attend. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani and Deputy Speaker Qasim Soori, Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rashid, Shaukat Tarin, Babar Awan and others will attend the meeting.

The political leadership will take decisions after consultation on important issues related to national security, while secretaries of relevant ministries and national security adviser Mead Yousuf will also brief the participants.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ghous Bakhsh Mehr, Akhtar Mengal, Shah Zain Bugti, Shehzad Soom, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Khalid Magsi, Sherry Rehman, Faisal Sabzwari, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and others will be present.

Ali Muhammad Khan, Pervez Khattak, Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mehmood, Babar Awan, Malik Amir Dogar, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Hina Rabbani Khar have also been invited to the meeting.

