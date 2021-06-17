Statue of Abdul Sattar Edhi installed In Recognition To His Humanitarian Services

A life-sized statue of the late philanthropist Sir Abdul Sattar Edhi has been installed at the Chowk in Quetta named after him.

The statue of Abdul Sattar Edhi is built in collaboration with Peoples Primary Healthcare Institute to honour his services to the country.

“I wanted to pay a tribute to Edhi for his outstanding welfare work,” said Ishaq Lehri, who sculpted the figure.

According to anthropologist Sikander Ali Hullio, “This kind of tribute is very inspiring as it breaks the taboo of not to sculpt and place such masterpieces, in public,” said Hullio, who shared images of the statue.

Moreover, the statue is 16.5 feet long and was completed in April this year. The exact date when the statue was fixed on its current location is not known.

The Voice Of Poor – Abdul Sattar Edhi

Abdul Sattar Edhi, who founded the world’s largest volunteer ambulance network, died on July 8, 2016, in Karachi after a prolonged illness.

The renowned humanitarian was born in 1928 and migrated to Pakistan in 1947 along with his family.

He devoted his life to the poor at the age of 20 and served humanity through many means.

Edhi won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for public service in 1986 and was praised with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1989.

In 2011, former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani had proposed Edhi’s name for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Moreover, he had appeared on the Nobel list again later after being chosen by young Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The Edhi Foundation now has an impenetrable ambulance network including air ambulances stationed across the country.

In 1997 the Edhi Foundation entered the Guinness World Records as the “largest volunteer ambulance organization”.