Students In Pakistan Wakeup To Go To Schools Today

Public and private educational institutions reopened in Karachi and Islamabad and regular classes started from today.

Following the announcement of the Sindh government, educational institutions have been opened in Karachi and other cities of the province for the classes from ninth to upper and students are continuing to come.

Under the SOPs at the school, students are wearing masks, their temperatures are being checked upon arrival and they are being passed through a walk-through gate with antiseptic spray.

On the other hand, classes from 1st to 12th have also started in the city of Iqtdar Islamabad from today. Government school and college hours are from 8 am to 1 pm.

According to the school administration, students will come to school with 50% attendance and strict SOPs.

Earlier, Provincial Minister of Punjab for School Education Murad Raas announced that students of grades 1-4 and 6-7 in schools run by the federal government will be promoted without exams as decided by the centre.

Exams will only be held for students who are studying in grades 5 and 8 as decided by the federal government. Officials privy to the development added that the relevant authorities in this regard have received a summary by the director-general federal directorate of education.

Students in federal government schools will be promoted to the next grade on the basis of the marks they got last year, sources said. Students from classes 1 to 8 were promoted on the basis of exams last year which resulted in 90% of students being passed. The government agreed to the resumption of in-person classes and students from grades 1 to 8 are set to return to schools in Islamabad from Monday (tomorrow) onwards.

According to a report, Pakistan witnessed a decline in coronavirus cases of the federal capital after which the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) gave the approval for in-person classes. Classes are already being conducted for grades 9-10.