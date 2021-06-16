Double Click 728 x 90
Supreme Court Orders To Remove Encroachments From Govt’s Land In Karachi

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 01:38 pm
KARACHI: The Supreme Court has ordered to remove encroachments from all government lands in Karachi.

A case regarding the computerization of land records in Punjab was heard in the Supreme Court Karachi Registry in which no representation was made by the Punjab government while a senior member of the Board of Revenue told the court that we are conducting a survey in 6 months.

Expressing anger over this, the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that the entire system of Karachi and Sindh has deteriorated.

We want a record according to the survey we need a good record everyone is busy in making money, the judge said.

 

 

The court said that half of Karachi is running on survey number, you don’t even have a master plan for Karachi, no one here has a master plan.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said that go to Malir and see that high rise buildings have been constructed, look in front of Korangi Bridge all illegal buildings have been constructed, KDA has no master plan, 15 storey buildings have been constructed on University Road adding that if the land records are not computerized, action will be taken against the senior member Board Revenue and the concerned officers.

“We have complied with the orders,” said a senior member of the Board of Revenue.

The court ordered to remove encroachments from all government lands in Karachi and sought a report from a senior member of the Board of Revenue within three months.

 

