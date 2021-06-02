The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit today (Wednesday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar received the Tajik President at Nur Khan Airbase.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in the delegation-level talks.

The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.

A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately hold a meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonalty of faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

President of #Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon, accompanied by a high-level delegation, is undertaking an official visit to #Pakistan from 2-3 June 2021. Here are highlights of 🇵🇰 & 🇹🇯's bilateral relations & key focus areas of the visit:@MOFA_Tajikistan#TajikPresidentInPakistan pic.twitter.com/q0tP8wR0nC — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 2, 2021

Note that President Emomali Rahmon has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994.