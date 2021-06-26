Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

TPL Corp CEO Ali Jameel And President Sabiha Sultan Ordered To Appear Before Court By 12 July

Web DeskWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 01:24 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
TPL Corporation CEO Ali Jameel and Sabiha Sultan
  • Proceedings against TPL Corp Chief Ali Jameel and Director Sabiha Sultan commenced
  • Both the accused individuals surrendered themselves through their lawyer
  • Court Expressed anger over the non-appearance of the accused.
  • The court ordered the lawyer to ensure that both the suspects appear before the court in the next hearing on July 12

City Court, Karachi: Proceedings against TPL Corp Chief Ali Jameel and Director Sabiha Sultan commenced in city court, Karachi.

Both the accused individuals surrendered themselves through their lawyer. They also asked the court for some time before appearing in court for any further proceedings in the case.

The accused were represented by lawyer Ali Raj Wahid who filed the Memorandum of Appearance (Vakalatnama) before the court.

Ali Wahid stated before the court that his clients, Ali Jameel and Sabiha Sultan are currently in Islamabad therefore he requested the judge to allow the accused to appear before the court at a later date.

The court in turn ordered the lawyer to ensure that both the suspects appear before the court in the next hearing on July 12.

Earlier, a local court in Karachi had ordered that the TPL Corp CEO Ali Jameel and Sabiha Sultan were to be arrested and presented before the court. The hearing was headed by District and Sessions Judge.

The nonappearance of the accused in any of the hearing drove the irk of the judge who expressed anger over the issue.

Sabiha Sultan is the CEO of a TPL company. Ali Jameel is a part of SBP, KPT, TRG Pak, FBR archive committee, BoI, Economic Advisory, Fiscal Incentive Group and Venture Capital, TPL Corp, TPL Insurance, TPL Properties, TPL Trakker & TPL Direct Insurance

According to sources, Sabiha Sultan is the CEO of a TPL company while the accused Ali Jameel is also a member of the State Bank Board of Directors and Karachi Port Trust Board.

Sources said that the accused Ali Jameel has been the current director of TRG Pakistan and a member of the FBR archive committee while the accused Ali Jameel has also worked in the Board of Investment, Economic Advisory Council and Telecommunications.

Sources added that accused Ali Jameel is also a member of the Fiscal Incentive Group, IT Commission and Task Force on Venture Capital.

Apart from being the CEO of TPL Corp, Ali Jameel is also a part of TPL Insurance Ltd, TPL Properties Ltd, TPL Trakker Ltd & TPL Direct Insurance Ltd.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

iraq militias
15 mins ago
Iraq militias show off weaponry in big, anniversary parade

Thousands of Iraqi militias paramilitary fighters, including powerful Iran-backed groups, marched at...
Ali Zafar
44 mins ago
ALI ZAFAR IMPULSES GOVT TO MAKE ONLINE HATE SPEECH A PUNISHABLE CRIME

Ali Zafar asks the Pakistani Government to follow the Canadian Government and...
1 hour ago
Bangladesh faces ‘alarming’ surge in coronavirus cases

After a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases,...
Tecno Phantom X Price In Pakistan 2021: Feature & Specification
2 hours ago
Tecno Phantom X Price In Pakistan 2021: Feature & Specification

Tecno Phantom X price in Pakistan is PKR 38,999. The smartphone comes...
OGRA takes decision on request to increase gas prices
2 hours ago
Gas crisis: Textile exporters mull shifting businesses abroad

KARACHI: The textile exporters have constituted a committee tasked to identify countries...
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan’s recent lively pictures from Dubai

Zarnish Khan is a proficient and dazzling Pakistani television actress and model....
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

iraq militias
15 mins ago
Iraq militias show off weaponry in big, anniversary parade

Thousands of Iraqi militias paramilitary fighters, including powerful Iran-backed groups, marched at...
Ali Zafar
44 mins ago
ALI ZAFAR IMPULSES GOVT TO MAKE ONLINE HATE SPEECH A PUNISHABLE CRIME

Ali Zafar asks the Pakistani Government to follow the Canadian Government and...
Quetta Namaz Timings – Today Prayer Time Table Quetta
1 hour ago
Quetta Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [26 June 2021]

Quetta: Today Quetta prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are as...
1 hour ago
Bangladesh faces ‘alarming’ surge in coronavirus cases

After a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases,...