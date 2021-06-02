Train Accidents Drop By 23% This Year: Pakistan Railways

According to a five-month report released by the Railway Department, there has been a significant reduction in train accidents compared to the last two years.

According to the details, if the figures are compared with the incidents that took place during the last two years, the number of train accidents has decreased in the first five months of this year.

From January to May 2020, there were 64 accidents, including derailment and accidents involving passenger and freight trains.

A spokesman for the railways, comparing the figures for the first five months of last year, said that between January and May 2021, the number of accidents decreased by 23 per cent over the same period last year.

The spokesman said that Pakistan Railways had taken steps to prevent accidents, including closing 2,886 unauthorized routes.

He further said that high-roofed vehicles have been stopped so that only small vehicles can pass through the underpasses. According to the spokesperson, cases were registered against 199 people for violating the rules while 73 crossings were closed.

He said that 70 crossings would also be upgraded.

The spokesman said that Pakistan Railways has given priority to the safety of its passengers and people crossing the railway tracks.

He said that a national awareness campaign was also being launched to raise awareness about safety around the railway tracks.

He said that in 2019, there were more than 100 train-related incidents.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, 111 incidents of engine failure were reported during the first five months.

At least 73 passengers were killed and more than 100 were injured in a fire on a high-speed train, he said.

According to the spokesman, 21 people were killed and 85 injured in the Akbar Express accident, while three drivers were killed and some passengers were injured in the Jinnah Express train accident in Hyderabad.

He said that the driver of the train was killed in a collision between a train and a dumper in Sargodha. He said that train accidents continued in 2020.

According to a Pakistan Railways spokesman, 22 people were killed in a collision between a passenger coach and a train near Sir Syed Express and a mini truck near Sucha Soda.