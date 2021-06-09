Double Click 728 x 90
Two Policemen Shot Dead in a gun attack in Mardan

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 03:11 pm
Policemen killed in Mardan

Two police officials reportedly shot dead in a gun attack in Mardan’s Rustam tehsil on Wednesday (today).

According to the details, the policemen were returning after security duty with a group of anti-polio vaccinators.

The investigating police team identified the deceased as Syed Ali Raza and Shakir.

However, a heavy contingent of police reached the site. The area was cordoned off and a search was on for the perpetrators.

In January, a policeman was killed in an attack targeting anti-polio vaccinators in Karak. The vaccinators remained unhurt in the attack.

Earlier, a police officer in Karachi was shot dead and the attacker fled away from the scene.

The attack had occurred in the Jut Line neighbourhood of District East. The deceased police officer had been identified as ASI Ghulam Muhammad. He was 50 years old.

ASI Ghulam Muhammad was posted at the Artillery Maidan police station in the investigation department.

Furthermore, it was reported that he lived in Lines Area and was attacked at a paan stall in the same area.

Witnesses had told that the attacker approached him and opened fire after asking his name.

