‘Unparliamentary’ Behavior In NA: Bilawal, Shehbaz Decide To Formulate Joint Action Plan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif yesterday condemned the behaviour of government members of the Assembly during his post-budget speech.

In this regard, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad today and discussed the situation.

It may be recalled that there was a commotion during the speech of Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif in the National Assembly yesterday due to which the Speaker had adjourned the sitting for 20 minutes but it could not be resumed.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif termed the incident as a dark day in the history of Parliament.

He further said that he was grateful to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his presence here to show solidarity.

He said that there was little to condemn in the National Assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the ridiculous attitude of government members in the National Assembly has caused absurdity.

He said that the people have seen the attitude of the government members of the National Assembly during the post-budget speech.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that he had consulted on the future political strategy and the opposition would work together to ensure its implementation.

He said that he had talked to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the incident that took place yesterday.

Bilawal’s Reaction

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the attitude of the government members towards the Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament House.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif is the Leader of the Opposition and represents the opposition but what some members of the government do was not acceptable.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he was here to express solidarity with Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that they have consulted on the future political strategy and will work together on it.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was giving instructions to the ministers like children and it was clear that Imran Khan was not interested in running the economy and politics of the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he had come to show solidarity with Shahbaz Sharif and would bring forth future strategies in this regard.

He said that the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to speak in the National Assembly, which showed that the government was scared.

7 National Assembly Members Barred From Entering Parliament House Premises

The Speaker of the National Assembly took action on the commotion in the National Assembly yesterday and banned seven members of the Assembly from entering the Parliament House premises.

According to the details, the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser had taken notice of the state of emergency in the House yesterday and announced a full investigation.

The Speaker of the National Assembly convened a meeting in this regard today in which the footage of the previous day was seen and the issue of commotion in the House was reviewed.

The Speaker of the National Assembly banned members of the House from entering the Parliament House premises using obscene language.

According to a statement issued by the National Assembly, the banned members include three members of PTI, three members of PML-N and one member of PPP.

The speaker has banned PPP’s Agha Rafiullah, PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Ali Gohar Khan and Chaudhry Hamid Hameed while PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan, Abdul Majeed Khan and Fahim Khan have been banned.

Yesterday, the National Assembly session today was full of chaos with Govt and Opposition was under fire, while accusing each other with continuous jeering.

As opposition leader Shahbaz spoke, tempers rose when the government and Opposition lawmakers came face-to-face.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan can be seen in a video clip, retorting in kind to unmannerly and abusive language by a PML-N lawmaker.

A woman lawmaker tried to pull the PTI MNA away from the group of representatives who were pushing each other. He can be seen in the video, flinging a booklet at the PML-N leader and shouting furiously at him.

Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry were also seen standing by their seats. Another minister, Ali Amin Gandapur can be seen in another video clip swapping words with Opposition lawmakers.