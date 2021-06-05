US Govt Sends Emergency Medical Supplies to Pakistan, Other Countries

The State Department says Washington has sent emergency medical supplies to Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka to stem the spread of Coronavirus.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a news briefing that the assistance, through the US Agency for International Development, is part of a life-saving assistance program aimed at meeting health emergency needs across South Asia.

The flight carrying medical supplies will arrive in Pakistan including 1,200 plus oximeters and 340,000 personal protective equipment (PPAs) for health professionals.

Emergency medical aid in the Maldives will provide 600 plus oximeters and 292,000 personal protective equipment to help frontline healthcare workers and those most affected by the virus.

Similarly, the assistance provided to Sri Lanka includes 880,000 personal protective equipment and 1,200 plus oximeters.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden has announced that the United States will send 7 million vaccines to South and Southeast Asian countries to help control the pandemic.

However, the White House said that a separate 6 million vaccines would be provided to India as part of the vaccine aimed at countries exposed to the virus.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will also get their share of the 7 million vaccines allocated for distribution in South and Southeast Asia.

Under the new program, the United States will donate 75% of its unused vaccines to the United Nations Vaccine Global Vaccine Program.

The White House announced that of the first instalment of 25 million vaccines, 19 million will be given to the vaccine program.

Joe Biden said in a statement from his office that 6 million food items would go to Latin America and the Caribbean, 7 million to South and Southeast Asia and 5 million to Africa.

He said that the United States is not giving these vaccines to get benefits or privileges, these vaccines are distributing to save lives and help the world to eradicate the pandemic.

He said the administration was committed to accelerating international vaccination efforts, which he also expressed at the local level.

In total, the White House is to distribute 80 million vaccines globally by the end of this month, most of which will be given to Covax, but the United States will retain 25% for emergencies and for its allies and partners.