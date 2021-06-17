Double Click 728 x 90
“Use of EVM is the only option to prevent rigging during elections”: PM Imran

17th Jun, 2021. 01:50 pm
Prime Minister Imran electoral voting system

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) directed for early fulfilment of electoral reforms.

Chairing a meeting on the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process in Islamabad today, Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process.

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr Shehzad Wasim, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, and Advisor to the Prime Minister Babar Awan were present during the briefing.

During the meeting, the premier reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the electoral process using EVM.

The Prime Minister said the government is also committed in fulfilling all constitutional requirements to ensuring transparency in the general elections in the country.

“Use of EVM is the only option to prevent rigging and ensure transparency in the election process,” he said.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the progress made so far about the use of the electronic voting machine and legislation regarding electoral reforms.

“Overseas Pakistanis are an asset of the country, they must be involved in the election process,” he added more.

