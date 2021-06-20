Double Click 728 x 90
“We Will Get Mufti Aziz Convicted By Court,” vows IG Punjab

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 03:38 pm
Mufti Aziz arrested

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, who has been arrested by Lahore police for sexually abusing his seminary student, will be convicted by the court, vowed the Inspector-General (IG) Punjab Police Inam Ghani on Sunday.

In his tweet today, IG Punjab, following Mufti Aziz ur Rehman and his son’s arrest wrote, “We have been able to arrest this criminal. We will take it as a test case, interrogate him, conduct a scientific professional investigation, prosecute and get him convicted by the court.”

“We want our kids protected from these child molesters and keep our society safe for our future,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore police have arrested both Mufti Aziz and his son, who began to blackmail and threaten the student to kill him from Mianwali.

A video featuring the religious cleric went viral and brought storm all over social media in which he could be seen sexually abusing a seminary student.

The viral video has sparked extreme outrage by the JUI lawmakers, parents and other religious scholars. The institute itself has issued a notice against the Mufti.

The outraged Pakistani Twitteraties had demanded action against Rehman and a clear out of paedophiles in religious seminaries across the country.

“If Justice Is Not Done, I Will Commit Suicide,” The Survivor Said

The victim had released a video statement claiming that the sons of the 70-year-old cleric are threatening to kill him for exposing their father. “It is better I commit suicide rather than being killed.” said the victim in his video statement.

“I Was Intoxicated,” The Cleric Said

On the other hand, Mufti Aziz, whose membership has been suspended by his party, also released a video statement not only denying his role in the viral video but also claiming that “it is part of a conspiracy to malign his reputation”.

The cleric claimed, “Certain elements inside the seminary wanted to expel him.”

“This video is fake as you can’t even see me move in it,” he added.

“Where is my accuser? It has been two weeks since he was last seen…I was clearly drugged by this boy,” he detailed further.

Moreover, the notice issued by the administrator Jamia Asad ul Farooq reads, “A video was produced of you in which you are molesting a student. After consolation, the Jamia administration based on the video advised him and his son to leave the campus.”

The religious institute also announced that it would distance itself from any act or statement of the mufti.

