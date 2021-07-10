10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured In Upper Kohistan Blast

Ten people, including four Chinese nationals, have been killed in a blast targeting a bus when it blew up near a labour camp on Wednesday.

According to media reports, a huge explosion occurred in the bus carrying the Chinese engineers in Upper Kohistan.

“Eight people lost their lives,” a senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told.

He said the bus was carrying over 30 Chinese engineers to the site of Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan.

Two paramilitary security men with the engineers also died, he said.