10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured In Upper Kohistan Blast

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 11:33 am
Upper Kohistan blast

Ten people, including four Chinese nationals, have been killed in a blast targeting a bus when it blew up near a labour camp on Wednesday.

According to media reports, a huge explosion occurred in the bus carrying the Chinese engineers in Upper Kohistan.

“Eight people lost their lives,” a senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told.

He said the bus was carrying over 30 Chinese engineers to the site of Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan.

Two paramilitary security men with the engineers also died, he said.

Dead bodies and the injured have been moved to the Rural Health Centre Dasu. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arif said an inquiry is being conducted to determine the strength of the blast.

This is a developing story…

