Anatolian Eagle 2021: Air Chief Visits Main Jet Base To Review multi-national air exercise

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, has paid a visit to the 3rd Main Jet Base in Konya, Turkey to review the multi-national air exercise “Anatolian Eagle-2021”.

Anatolian Eagle is an annual event held alternately in Pakistan and Turkey. This year the annual event features the participation of Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar and Azerbaijan.

PAF contingent comprises JF-17 along with personnel from various units & sqns. The Exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability b/w participating air forces.

The Air Chief was given a briefing about the conduct of the Exercise. The Chief of Air Staff praised the operational readiness & professionalism of the participating aircrew.

He said, “Such exercises contribute immensely in achieving greater synergy & co-op amongst friendly forces.”

Earlier, the Air Chief had reiterated his commitment to take Pakistan-Turkey defense industry cooperation to new heights by capitalizing on the respective strengths of each side.

He expressed his commitment in a meeting with the President of Turkish Defence Industries, Prof. Dr Ismail Demir.

During his interaction with Prof. Dr Ismail Demir, the Air Chief appreciated the Turkish defence production sector for making unprecedented progress in indigenization and modernizing of its defence fleet over the last few years.