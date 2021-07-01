Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Army Chief, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN Discuss regional security

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 03:47 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Army Chief meets Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Army Chief and the visiting dignitary discussed matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including the Afghanistan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute.

The COAS appreciated the mission’s role and efforts in the service of Pakistan.

Earlier, Mr Christopher Elias, Chair, Polio Oversight Board, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, President Global Development Programme, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) had called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Matters related to Pakistan’s commitment to comprehensive Polio eradication were discussed.

COAS had acknowledged the services rendered by Polio Health Workers for polio eradication in Pakistan and said that it was a national cause and a national effort.

Mr Christopher Elias had conveyed the foundation’s appreciation for the Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through the involvement of community leaders and influencers.

Moreover, he had also appreciated Pakistan’s successful COVID-19 pandemic campaign and Pakistan Army’s tremendous contribution to bring it to a manageable level.

The Army Chief had further appreciated the untiring efforts of the foundation towards the noble cause of Polio eradication at the global level and assured Pakistan Army’s continued support.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Astronomy
15 mins ago
Astronomy top event going to happen in July 2021

Venus and Mars will meet each other on the night of July...
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
21 mins ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders
35 mins ago
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders

A 15-year study found that childhood sleeplessness (insomnia) symptoms that remain into...
Anwar Iqbal
52 mins ago
Veteran television actor and director Anwar Iqbal Baloch passes away

Family member’s reports confirm renowned veteran television actor Anwar Iqbal, 71 ,...
Thailand Opens its Resorts for International Tourists
59 mins ago
Thailand Opens its Resorts for International Tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has confirmed that the island of...
Is spinach good for your health? ask Popeye and science
60 mins ago
Is spinach good for your health? ask Popeye and science

If you were raised between the 1930s and the 1970s, or if...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Astronomy
15 mins ago
Astronomy top event going to happen in July 2021

Venus and Mars will meet each other on the night of July...
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
21 mins ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Ericsson
30 mins ago
Ericsson launches Innovation Awards 2021

KARACHI: Ericsson has launched its annual Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA) 2021, a...
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders
35 mins ago
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders

A 15-year study found that childhood sleeplessness (insomnia) symptoms that remain into...