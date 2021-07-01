Army Chief, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN Discuss regional security

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Army Chief and the visiting dignitary discussed matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including the Afghanistan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute.

The COAS appreciated the mission’s role and efforts in the service of Pakistan.

Earlier, Mr Christopher Elias, Chair, Polio Oversight Board, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, President Global Development Programme, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) had called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Matters related to Pakistan’s commitment to comprehensive Polio eradication were discussed.

COAS had acknowledged the services rendered by Polio Health Workers for polio eradication in Pakistan and said that it was a national cause and a national effort.

Mr Christopher Elias had conveyed the foundation’s appreciation for the Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through the involvement of community leaders and influencers.

Moreover, he had also appreciated Pakistan’s successful COVID-19 pandemic campaign and Pakistan Army’s tremendous contribution to bring it to a manageable level.

The Army Chief had further appreciated the untiring efforts of the foundation towards the noble cause of Polio eradication at the global level and assured Pakistan Army’s continued support.