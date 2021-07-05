Asif Zardari Seeks Interim Bail From Islamabad High Court On NAB Inquiry

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, after receiving a notice from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), approached the Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail.

The NAB notice asked about the alleged ownership of a New York apartment.

It may be recalled that the Anti-Corruption Agency had on June 15 issued a summons notice to the former president with a questionnaire in which he was asked for the details of the apartment.

In the petition filed against him, the former president said that the notice was baseless and allegations of maliciousness were levelled against him to defame him.

The petition states that the petitioner does not own any property in New York, including the apartment mentioned in the notice.

The petition further said that NAB has issued various summons notices to Asif Ali Zardari in various cases so as to tarnish his political reputation. All these notices were removed in various forums including Islamabad High Court.

At the same time, it was said that Asif Zardari was suffering from various ailments and his captivity had further aggravated his medical condition.

According to the petition, the former president is currently in the special care of doctors and he is monitoring their health.

Chairman NAB, Director General and 3 others were made parties in the petition.

It may be recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed a petition with the Election Commission in June 2018 seeking disqualification for concealing the ownership of a New York apartment in nomination papers.

The petition was filed by Khurram Sherzaman in which it was said that Asif Ali Zardari should be disqualified from holding public office as per the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the rules of the Election Commission of Pakistan as in my opinion he is not honest and trustworthy.

However, in January 2019, Khurram Sherzaman withdrew the petition, saying he had received evidence that could only be presented at higher forums.