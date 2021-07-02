Asif Zardari Taken To Hospital After His Health Deteriorates

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been moved to a hospital after his health deteriorated, sources informed.

Sources added that Asif Ali Zardari was taken to hospital on the advice of his doctors.

Hearing the news about the illness of the father, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sister Bakhtwar Bhutto have landed in Karachi from Islamabad and Dubai respectively, said sources.

Earlier this year, the former president was discharged from the hospital after an improvement in his health.

PPP co-chairman was shifted to the hospital on the complaint of chest pain.

Doctors had allowed the former president of Pakistan to leave the hospital as they were satisfied with his latest health reports, the sources had said, adding that the physicians instructed Zardari to avoid meeting people.

Last year, the court had rejected a petition filed by Zardari, who has been put in jail on judicial remand, seeking his shift to a hospital for medical care.

The court had remarked that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the matter, and it should be referred to the relevant forum.

Zardari’s advocate Latif Khosa had argued before the court that his client’s life was in danger and it was his Constitutional right to avail medical facilities in the jail.

“A medical board had recommended shifting Zardari to Pims for getting medical care and these people took him to the hospital just for a day and shifted him back to the jail on the very next day,” he had further argued before the court.