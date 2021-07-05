Bilawal Bhutto Likely To Visit US In Next Few Days

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to visit the United States in the next few days.

According to the report, a senior PPP official said, “You can say it is a private or educational visit.”

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would leave for the United States after July 10.

PPP Information Secretary and Member National Assembly Shazia Murree said in a statement that the government was “disturbed” by the PPP chairman’s visit to the United States.

Shazia Murree said that the puppet ruler is worried about the visit of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the US and spokespersons like Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Farrukh Habib are worried that their leader Imran Khan cannot go to the US without diplomatic immunity because in the US courts pending cases are waiting for him.

On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a statement today that July 5 would be celebrated as a black day in the history of Pakistan.

He said that the military had overthrown the government of democratically elected people led by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, which was headed by a dictator General Zia-ul-Haq and had unjustly attacked the democratic aspirations of the Pakistani people.