Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Arrived In New York On Private Visit

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has told his party workers that he is on a private visit to the United States and will return in September.

According to reports, the PPP leader arrived in New York on Sunday afternoon where he met with his party workers at John F. Kennedy Airport.

Earlier, he had gone to an undisclosed location, apparently Wyoming, to attend a conference.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is already in the United States, which has sparked speculation about the presence of two key PPP leaders in the United States as the Biden administration reconsiders its strategy for South Asia.

The United States is worried about the future of the Afghan government after the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan and wants to play a role in managing a power-sharing deal between Pakistan, Kabul and the Taliban.

Pakistan has offered to co-operate in the effort but has made it clear that it has not been asked for bases by the US military and is not offering them.

Both PPP supporters and opponents are linking the visit to US concerns about Afghanistan and rejecting the PPP’s statement that it is a private visit.

A statement by Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, sparked speculation that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to sign an agreement with the United States.

Bilawal Is Dreaming Of Gaining Power Through Flattery Of US: Khurrum Sher Zaman

President PTI Karachi Khurrum Sher Zaman while commenting on Bilawal Bhutto’s upcoming visit to the United States said that PPP Chairman is dreaming of gaining power through flattery.

He said in his statement that Bilawal Zardari is going to present his CV based on his incompetence to the US President adding that Bilawal has become a threat to national security and diplomacy.

Khurrum Sher Zaman also said that the PTI government will complete its tenure.

According to the report, a senior PPP official said, “You can say it is a private or educational visit.”

PPP Information Secretary and Member National Assembly Shazia Murree said in a statement that the government was “disturbed” by the PPP chairman’s visit to the United States.

Shazia Murree said that the puppet ruler is worried about the visit of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the US and spokespersons like Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Farrukh Habib are worried that their leader Imran Khan cannot go to the US without diplomatic immunity because in the US courts pending cases are waiting for him.