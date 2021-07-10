Double Click 728 x 90
Bilawal Is Dreaming Of Gaining Power Through Flattery Of US: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 02:50 pm
President PTI Karachi Khurrum Sher Zaman while commenting on Bilawal Bhutto’s upcoming visit to the United States said that PPP Chairman is dreaming of gaining power through flattery.

He said in his statement that Bilawal Zardari is going to present his CV based on his incompetence to the US President adding that Bilawal has become a threat to national security and diplomacy.

Khurrum Sher Zaman also said that the PTI government will complete its tenure.

Note that, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to visit the United States in the next few days.

According to the report, a senior PPP official said, “You can say it is a private or educational visit.”

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would leave for the United States after July 10.

PPP Information Secretary and Member National Assembly Shazia Murree said in a statement that the government was “disturbed” by the PPP chairman’s visit to the United States.

Shazia Murree said that the puppet ruler is worried about the visit of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the US and spokespersons like Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Farrukh Habib are worried that their leader Imran Khan cannot go to the US without diplomatic immunity because in the US courts pending cases are waiting for him.

