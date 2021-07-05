Captain Karnal Sher Khan: 22nd Martyrdom Anniversary Of Kargil War Hero

Pakistan Army has paid homage to the heroes of the Kargil war and Recipients of Nishan-e-Haider Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed on his 22nd Martyrdom Anniversary.

In a message Inter-Service, Public Relation (ISPR) said, “Nation venerates Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, NH, on 22nd Martyrdom Anniversary. Kargil War hero from Swabi, KPK, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment & unwavering allegiance 2 defend the country against all odds. We are proud of him.”

Nation venerates Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, NH, on 22nd Martyrdom Anniversary. Kargil War hero from Swabi, KPK, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment & unwavering allegiance 2 defend the country against all odds.

We are proud of him. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 4, 2021

the 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War hero, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed is being observed today (Sunday). He was born in district Sawabi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1970. Captain Karnal Sher Khan is one of the ten recipients of the country’s highest military award, Nishan-e-Haider.

He was born on 1 January 1970. After completing his intermediate education at a government postgraduate college in Swabi, he first joined Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as an Airman but later joined Pakistan Army as a commissioned officer in 1992.

He was commissioned in the 27th Sind Regiment on 14 October 1994. Captain Karnal Sher Khan emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil conflict at the Line of Control. He set up personal examples of bravery and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

He defended five strategic posts, which he established with his soldiers at the height of 17,000 feet in the Gultary area. On 5 July 1999, Indians, with the help of two battalions, managed to capture some portion of one of his post.

Despite facing all odds, he led a counter-attack and re-captured the lost portion. Captain Karnal Sher Khan also chased the enemy and conducted many raids in the enemy area. During one of such raid, he went inside the enemy camp where he inflicted heavy losses.

During the battle, he received a burst of fire in the chest and embraced ‘SHAHADAT’.