Chief Of Naval Staff Visits Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has visited Pakistan Navy War College Lahore.

According to the DGPR Navy, on the arrival of the Naval Chief, he was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafiq.

The spokesman said that while addressing the participants of the 50th Staff Course, the Naval Chief expressed his views on various challenges related to maritime security in the context of the changing situation in the region.

On the occasion, the Naval Chief highlighted the various defence projects of the Pakistan Navy and said that for success on any front, military strength, the power of faith and maturity of character are essential.

Earlier, course participants also presented an essay on “Cyberspace as the Fifth War Front”.