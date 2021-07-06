Double Click 728 x 90
Chinese investors Interested To invest In Gwadar Free Zone Project: Asad Umar

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 01:41 pm
Asad Umar Gwadar Project

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said over one billion dollars of Chinese investment is expected in Gwadar Free Zone phase two inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday (Monday).

Speaking to media officials in Gwadar, Asad Umar said that the Chinese investors have displayed great interest in investment in this zone which is thirty-five times bigger than the first phase.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the South Balochistan package worth 600 billion rupees in November. Umar said fifty-three projects of this package have been made part of the development plan this year.

Asad Umar said record development is being carried out in Balochistan province on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the development work is being executed with the partnership of the Balochistan government.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Gwadar to inaugurate the Gwadar Free Zone Phase 2 and Expo Center, Agriculture Industrial Park, and three factories for the development of Balochistan.

He also viewed the signing of various MOUs for constructing a state-of-the-art hospital, airport, and vocational institutes.

The PM claimed that Gwadar International Airport would boost regional trade and increase economic activity.

“These projects were moving at a slow pace before […] but now they are developing at a better place”, stated that the energy and water supplies for the city are in the development phase.

Imran Khan said Pakistan is on its way to becoming a great country, as he shared his vision for the country’s future.

“I dream of Pakistan’s future — and I have grown up with Pakistan. This nation is headed towards becoming a great country,” he said, adding: “Gwadar is becoming a focal point for Pakistan, which will benefit the country, especially Balochistan.”

