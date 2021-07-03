Citizens Traveling Abroad To Get Mederna Vaccine Jab: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that Pakistani citizens who want to travel abroad will get the Moderna vaccine jab.

The federal Minister, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) took to Twitter and wrote, “received 2.5 million doses of Moderna sent by the US govt. This will particularly those who have to travel for work or study to countries which are only accepting certain vaccines.”

Recieved 2.5 million doses of moderna sent by US govt. This will particularly those those who have to travel for work or study to countries which are only accepting certain vaccines . @POTUS @JoeBiden progressive policy on covid is much appreciated @SecBlinken — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 3, 2021

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan received 2.5mn doses of COVID vaccine Moderna under COVAX, donated by the United States (US).

A special consignment of COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses from the US has arrived at Islamabad International Airport today.

“These vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries. A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions we all welcome,” said CDA Aggeler.

In addition to today’s vaccine donation, the US has delivered nearly $50 million in COVID assistance through our partnership with the government of Pakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked together to improve lab testing, disease monitoring, and patient care.

Note that Pakistan has so far received 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX facility and also made an agreement to procure 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

Earlier, more than 600 diplomats from 57 countries have been vaccinated at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

An agreement had been signed between Pfizer Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to supply 13 million Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT 162B2) vaccines.