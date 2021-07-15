CJCSC Nadeem Raza Graces HIT Golden Jubilee Celebration As The Chief Guest

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza graced the occasion of the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) Golden Jubilee commemoration as the chief guest.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the HIT Golden Jubilee Celebration gains more significance as it takes place during the same year when Pakistan and China are celebrating their 70th Anniversary of friendship and diplomatic ties.

The ceremony was attended by the ambassador of Ukraine and Defence Attaché of the Peoples Republic of China in Pakistan along with key officials of their state companies.

ISPR said the senior officials of the Pakistan Army including Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and various serving and retired military and civil officials of HIT were also present.

The dignitaries were familiarized with the historical evolution of HIT, its various indigenous defence products and technological collaborations, added ISPR.

Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Chairman HIT highlighted the achievements of HIT and its contribution to the defence industry by pursuing self-reliance for the country.

In separate video messages, Chairman NORINCO Group – Peoples Republic of China, Deputy Director-General UKROBORONPROM and Director-General UKRSPECEXPORT – Ukraine, conveyed their felicitations to HIT on accomplishing 50 years as a successful industry and expressed their desire for achieving future goals through sustained mutual collaboration.

CJCSC Nadeem Raza felicitated Heavy Industries Taxila, NORINCO and UKRSPECEXPORT (USE) in achieving hallmarks of excellence besides establishing exemplary relations of mutual cooperation in Tank Technologies during the last five decades.

He appreciated the untiring endeavours of Chairman Heavy Industries Taxila, its officers and skilled workforce, who are striving hard to make HIT a premium defence industry organization.

While highlighting the changing strategic and security environment across the globe, the Chief Guest emphasised the need for further collaborative efforts with technology partners in the field of “Research and Development” with special emphasis on indigenisation, said ISPR.

During the ceremony, CJCSC also handed over the scroll to the commanding officer of the 2nd Regiment of Army being equipped with Tank Al-Khalid 1.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was also signed earlier today between NORINCO, China and Margalla Heavy Industries Taxila to further expand commercial activities utilizing HIT’s potential, ISPR added.