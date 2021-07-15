CJCSC, Tajikistan Defence Minister Discuss Counter-Terrorism, Other matters

Minister of Defence of Tajikistan Colonel General Sherali Mirzo called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Tajikistan defence minister and CJCSC discussed various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and the prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the visiting dignitaries dilated upon measures to intensify the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

Previously, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had appreciated Tajikistan’s efforts towards regional connectivity.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa had made the comments while talking to Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel-General Sheralli Mirzo.

Matters of mutual interests, overall regional situation including recent developments in Afghanistan especially situation on Tajik-Afghan border and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration had discussed in the meeting, said ISPR.

The COAS had said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Tajikistan, which are based on shared faith, culture and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

Earlier, the Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Al-Khalifa had called on CJCSC General Nadeem Raza.

During the meeting, he and Commander National Guard of Bahrain discussed matters related to mutual interest and hope to strengthen bilateral ties.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters regarding regional security and the Afghan peace process between both armies were discussed.