COAS Bajwa Pays Visit To Corps Headquarters Mangla

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the need for better management of the western zone with due focus on border security.

Addressing the garrison officers at Corps Headquarters Mangla, COAS Bajwa highlighted Pakistan’s consistent support for the Afghan peace process, the regional environment and its implications on Pakistan’s security.

He said we must stay abreast of the evolving situation and never owner our guard whatsoever.

Referring to the national effort against the Coronavirus pandemic, the Army Chief commended all ranks for their all-out support to civil administration in ensuring public safety and wellbeing.

During the visit to Corps Headquarters Mangla, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed about operational preparedness, training and the ongoing Corps War Games besides the administrative matters.

He lauded the performance and dedication of Strike Corps formations for undertaking innovative futuristic training.

Earlier, Army Chief had visited Logistics installations in Rawalpindi here on Wednesday (today).

He was briefed regarding various facilities being developed and up-gradation of existing infrastructure, ISPR had said.

COAS had also appreciated performance and commitment in the provision of top-class facilities and services.

He appreciated the indigenous development and maintenance program of diverse equipment and the concept of one window operation for enhancing operational efficiency, added ISPR.