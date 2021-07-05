Consumers slam authorities for CNG price hike

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) consumers have criticised the authorities for increasing the prices of the commodity before opening the CNG filling stations on Monday.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said that the CNG filling stations that remained closed in Karachi since June 22 reopened on Monday at 8:00am. People had started moving towards the CNG filling stations.

The consumers said the government’s decision to increase the general sales tax (GST) on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) has also caused the price of CNG to rise. They complained that the CNG owners at various filling stations are charging increased prices in the range of Rs15/kg to Rs30/kg.

The CNG filling station owners accused the government for this raise in the prices. The move has sparked panic among the CNG Association of Pakistan, which has convened an emergency meeting. The association has decided to forward its concerns to the federal government.

The meeting, chaired by Ghiasuddin Paracha, it was discussed that due to an increase in the LNG’s import price, and a hike in the general sales tax imposed on the liquefied natural gas, the price of compressed natural gas had increased Rs18/litre where the gas was being sold in litres, while at places where CNG was being sold in kilograms, its price had increased Rs30/kg.